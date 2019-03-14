× Proposed bill that would honor fallen Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper clears Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY – A proposed bill that would honor a fallen Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper has cleared the Senate is now in the House.

On July 14, 2017, officials originally stopped D’Angelo Burgess along I-35 near Tecumseh Rd. for following too closely.

At some point, he fled the scene and led troopers on a chase.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Heath Meyer was putting out stop sticks in an attempt to stop Burgess in Moore when he was hit by a fellow trooper’s vehicle.

Meyer was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries 10 days later.

Earlier this week, Burgess was found guilty of first-degree murder in Meyer’s death.

Now, there’s a proposed bill, Senate Bill 338, written by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, that would honor Meyer.

Under the bill, a two-mile stretch of I-35 one mile north and one mile south of N. 27th Street in Moore, would be designated as the “Lt. Heath Meyer #64 Memorial Highway,” effective November 1, 2019. The “64” was his badge number.

“Lt. Meyer was a good and decent man, devoted to the service of others. He was honored with numerous awards from the Highway Patrol, and was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” said Standridge. “I am humbled to have presented this bill honoring Lt. Meyer and ask for everyone to continue to pray for his family, friends and fellow officers.”

The measure has already cleared the Senate and is now being considered by the House.