Proposed measure would direct Oklahoma schools to install panic button systems

OKLAHOMA CITY – A proposed bill that would put panic button systems in Oklahoma schools is expected to be heard by lawmakers Thursday.

SB 267, authored by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R- Broken Arrow, would direct each school district, “if funding is available,” to “install and maintain a panic button

system.”

Under the bill, the system must connect the caller to a 911 operator, be available for use from a smartphone or similar device and be limited to authorized users.

Also under the bill, the Oklahoma School Security Institute must “provide a way for a public school to geo-fence the school campus and provide and manage floor plans and other documents to assist emergency responders.” The institute must also provide the training that goes with the system.

The bill, which has already passed the Education committee, is expected to be heard on the Senate floor Thursday.