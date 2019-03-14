Regional Food Bank helping feed Oklahoma City students during spring break

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many kids are excited to be out of school for spring break, a local organization is working to make sure that no student goes home hungry.

Through March 22, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is providing free meals and snacks to Oklahoma City Public School students who usually rely on free or reduced meals on school days.

Any student who is 18-years-old or under can receive a free meal and snack through the Regional Food Bank’s School’s Out Program.

“Hunger never takes a break,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “We hope this program can help ease anxiety for the parents of thousands of Oklahoma City Public Schools students in need of meals during spring break.”

In order to receive a free lunch and snack, students should head to one of the following agencies during spring break:

Douglass Recreation Center , located at 900 N. Frederick Douglass in Oklahoma City. Lunch is served at 1 p.m. and snacks are served at 3:30 p.m.

, located at 900 N. Frederick Douglass in Oklahoma City. Lunch is served at 1 p.m. and snacks are served at 3:30 p.m. Downtown YMCA , located at 1 N.W. 4th St. in Oklahoma City. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and snacks are served at 3:30 p.m.

, located at 1 N.W. 4th St. in Oklahoma City. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and snacks are served at 3:30 p.m. Macklanburg Recreation Center , located at 2234 N.W. 117th St. in Oklahoma City. Snacks are served at 1 p.m. and a meal is served at 3:30 p.m.

, located at 2234 N.W. 117th St. in Oklahoma City. Snacks are served at 1 p.m. and a meal is served at 3:30 p.m. Melrose Recreation Center , located at 7800 Melrose Ln. in Oklahoma City. Snacks are served at 1 p.m. and a meal is served at 3 p.m. This site is only open March 18 through March 22.

, located at 7800 Melrose Ln. in Oklahoma City. Snacks are served at 1 p.m. and a meal is served at 3 p.m. This site is only open March 18 through March 22. Minnis Lakeview Recreation Center , located at 12520 N.E. 36th Street in Spencer. Snacks are served at 1 p.m. and a meal is served at 3 p.m.

, located at 12520 N.E. 36th Street in Spencer. Snacks are served at 1 p.m. and a meal is served at 3 p.m. Schilling Recreation Center , located at 539 S.E. 25th St. in Oklahoma City. Snacks are served at 1 p.m. and a meal is served at 3 p.m.

, located at 539 S.E. 25th St. in Oklahoma City. Snacks are served at 1 p.m. and a meal is served at 3 p.m. Southern Oaks Recreation Center, located at 400 S.W. 66th St. in Oklahoma City. Snacks are served at 1:30 p.m. and a meal is served at 3:30 p.m.

Elementary school students who participate in the Food for Kids Backpack Program will be given extra sacks of food to help them through the break.