Russell Westbrook launches new basketball shoe honoring Oklahoma City Thunder fans

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook loves fashion.

The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is known for his personal sense of style almost as much as his ability to earn triple-doubles.

In the past, Westbrook has created a fashion line designed to honor his childhood in Los Angeles.

Now, the father of three is launching a new shoe created with Oklahoma City Thunder fans in mind.

The ‘Why Not Zer0.2’ shoe by Jordan, known as “The City” was released on Thursday.

The shoes retail for $125.