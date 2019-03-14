× Seiling hunter becomes new record holder with massive bull elk

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bow hunter has been recognized after he killed a massive elk in Dewey County.

Bowhunter Tyson Hiebert, of Seiling, was named the new record holder in the nontypical elk category of the Oklahoma Cy Curtis Awards Program.

On March 5, a panel of judges measured the massive rack on a 9-by-9 bull elk, and realized that it beat the previous record by 21 inches. In all, it became the second-place elk overall in the state’s Cy Curtis record book for big game harvests.

Due to its size, the rack had to be placed in the building’s lobby to await the attention of the judges.

Hiebert says he killed the bull elk on Oct. 3, 2017 on private land in Dewey County.

“I was actually in the middle of changing spots that evening, and I was out in the middle of a wheat field. … And he came out of the trees like a tank…Somehow, luckily, he ran right out in front of me. When he got in front of me, he stopped, and I just drew my bow and let her fly. … Dreams come true sometimes!” he said during a Facebook Live.