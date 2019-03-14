Thunder Blow Big Lead and Lose at Indiana

Posted 8:47 pm, March 14, 2019

The Oklahoma City Thunder blew a 19-point second half lead and lost 108-106 to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Thunder appeared to be on their way to an easy win, leading 63-50 at halftime and building the lead to 73-54 early in the third quarter.

The Pacers went on a 17-5 run from late third quarter into the fourth, and got a halfcourt shot from Corey Joseph at the buzzer to end the third quarter to spark Indiana.

The Thunder responded with an 8-2 run to build the lead back to 11, but the Pacers answered with a 19-5 run to take a 104-101 lead.

Former Pacers star Paul George hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 104, but with the game tied at 106, Wesley Matthews tipped in a missed shot to give the Pacers a 108-106 lead with 1.8 seconds left.

The Thunder had a chance to win it, but Russell Westbrook missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer.

George led the Thunder with 36 points and hit 6 three-pointers.

Westbrook had a triple-double with 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Steven Adams had 17 points and Abdel Nader added 10.

OKC hit 14 three-pointers as a team to just seven for Indiana, and outrebounded the Pacers 44-39.

Indiana made up for it at the free throw line, going 27-for-32, to 16-for-20 for OKC.

Former Thunder player Domantas Sabonis had 26 points to lead Indiana.

The Thunder drop to 42-27 on the season, and fall a half game behind the Houston Rockets for third place in the Western Conference standings, and in a virtual tie with Portland for fourth place.

OKC returns home for a three-game homestand, starting with Golden State on Saturday at 7:30 pm.

 

