Tulsa police investigating homicide after man found dead with gunshot wound

TULSA, Okla. – Officials are investigating a homicide in Tulsa after a man was found dead inside of an apartment.

At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an apartment complex near Archer St. and College Ave.

When police arrived, they found a man dead inside of an apartment with a gunshot wound to his chest.

According to FOX 23, police have not yet released the 41-year-old’s identity.

Authorities have also not released any information about a suspect, FOX 23 reports.

Police say this is Tulsa’s 8th homicide of the year.

The incident remains under investigation.