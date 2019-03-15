4 the weekend: St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

OKLAHOMA CITY – Spring break is right around the corner and so is St. Patrick’s Day!

On Saturday, you can catch the Oklahoma City St. Patrick’s Day parade.

This is free and starts at 10 a.m. at Sheridan Avenue and Oklahoma Avenue.

And, on Sunday, there’s “Go Green in the Gardens,” which will be fun for the whole family celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

From noon until 3 p.m., you can see the Oklahoma Scottish Pipes and Drums and watch Irish step dancing.

There will be vendors and food trucks as well at the Myriad Gardens.

Also happening this weekend is the Wildlife Outdoor Expo & Fish Fry in Okemah at the Okfuskee County Fair Barn.

This is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays on News 4 at 6:30 p.m.