Authorities investigating NE Oklahoma City homicide after altercation between relatives turns deadly, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating a homicide in northeast Oklahoma City after police say an altercation between relatives turned deadly.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, police were called to a home near NE 16th and Kelley in reference to a shooting.

Lt. Jeff Spruill with the Oklahoma City Police Department told News 4 officers learned that two relatives were at the house and became involved in some type of altercation when one allegedly shot the other.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Spruill says the suspect, now identified as 44-year-old Lamark Williams, was found walking nearby on the street.

Officials say other family members were in the house at the time of the incident and one of them had called 911.

“Right now, we still have a lot to determine, you know, whether or not there was a mental situation going on here, or if this was just some kind of disturbance that went bad,” Spruill said.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Authorities are still investigating what exactly led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at(405)297-1200.