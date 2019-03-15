× Authorities on the scene of deadly shooting in NE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders are on the scene of a fatal shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Officers responding to a shooting reported near NE 26th and Lindsay at the Liberty Station Apartments.

Authorities received the call at 5:45 p.m. from civilians within the apartment complex.

Two people were in the vehicle involved and crashed into another vehicle attempting to leave the scene.

One person in the vehicle died of gunshot wounds.

The other person in the vehicle was not injured and is being questioned as an apparent witness.

3 suspects are being held for questioning.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.