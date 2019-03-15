Bill that would restore 5-day school week in Oklahoma clears Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY – A plan to force more Oklahoma school districts to return to five-day school weeks has cleared the Oklahoma Senate.

Senate Bill 441 authored by Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore passed by a vote of 31-17 on Thursday and now goes to the House.

According to the state Department of Education, 92 of Oklahoma’s more than 500 school districts currently are operating on four-day school weeks. In those cases, instructional hours are extended each day to reach the required number of hours.

The bill would allow schools to continue operating four-day weeks if the district meets minimum guidelines for student performance and cost savings.

“If we’re ever going to move this state forward, we’re going to have to quit doing business the way we’ve been doing business,” Quinn said. “We can’t always wait on the funding because you can’t tell me what our financial situation is going to be tomorrow.”

Supporters of the four-day school week says it helps districts save money and recruit teachers.