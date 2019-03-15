Contest for original Oklahoma photos surpasses 10K submissions, state leader says 

OKLAHOMA CITY – In just less than two weeks, a state leader says a social media contest for original Oklahoma photos has received thousands of submissions.

Earlier this month, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell announced the launch of the #OkTravelTakeover Social Media Photo Contest. The contest encourages Oklahomans and visitors to highlight the beauty of Oklahoma by submitting their original photographs on social media.

On Friday, Pinnell announced that the contest has surpassed 10,000 submissions.

“I am excited about the overwhelming response to the #OkTravelTakeover photo contest,” said Pinnell. “With over ten thousand submissions in less than two weeks, it’s clear that Oklahomans are as passionate as I am about highlighting the beauty of our state. As Oklahomans gear up for Spring Break travel, I’d like to remind them to submit their photos of Oklahoma by using the hashtag #OKTravelTakeover.”

He says he hopes people continue to submit their photos of what they think is beautiful about the Sooner State.

“From Route 66, to our beautiful state parks, to the diverse landscape across our 77 counties, Oklahoma is the most beautiful and historically rich state in the country,” said Lt. Governor Pinnell. “As we approach spring, I can think of no better way to highlight the sights across our state than to ask Oklahomans to submit their photos that they feel best highlights the beauty of our state.”

Submissions for the contest must be tagged with the hashtag #OkTravelTakeover. At the end of March, the top 20 pictures will be selected by Lt. Gov. Pinnell to hang in the Lt. Governor’s office at the State Capitol.

Again, you must post the pictures and use this hashtag to enter #OkTravelTakeover.