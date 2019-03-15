Fans weigh in as OKC Thunder becomes last team in NBA to add sponsor logo to jerseys

OKLAHOMA CITY – On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced a partnership expansion with Love’s and is the last team in the NBA to add a corporate sponsor’s logo to their jerseys.

In 2016, the NBA decided to have a three-year trial period for these sponsorships starting in the 2017-2018 season.

Thunder representatives say Love’s is a perfect fit for their identity but the reaction from fans has been mixed.

Some have no problem with it.

Others, while happy the Thunder chose a local company, are concerned about what selling ad space on jerseys means for the integrity of the game.

“I think it’s great Oklahoma held out as long as they could but when you see the logos on there you just can’t help to think of corporate America and how they’re infiltrating something that we love, but it’s the NBA and they’re already kind of deep into corporate America so I think it’s kind of a wash,” said Popese, a Thunder fan.

“I’m glad that they represent Oklahoma City and the new logos are awesome,” said a Thunder fan who didn’t want to be identified. “Everybody should go out and get a jersey.”

The financials of the deal with Love’s are not being released but Forbes reports other teams’ logo deals have ranged from $2.5 million to $20 million.

Forbes reports $20 million deal was between Ratuken and the Golden State Warriors, who – by the way – the Thunder will be playing when they debut their new logos on Saturday.