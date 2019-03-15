“He’s not combative,” Family speaks out after fatal Oklahoma officer-involved shooting 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW, Okla. - Authorities say a knife-wielding Oklahoma man who was fatally shot by police had been reported as a possible escapee from a Missouri jail.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after 27-year-old Shawn Taylor Watie, of Stilwell, was shot by two officers on Thursday when officials say he "came after" them with a knife.

OSBI officials say the officers rendered aid on Watie until EMS arrived. He was then transported to the hospital where he later died.

OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman says the officers were investigating reports of a suspicious man walking on Highway 59 who matched the description of the Missouri escapee.

Watie's brother-in-law, Jerod Neal, told KFSM that Watie was walking to work when he was shot and he doesn't believe the police account.

"He’s not combative, he’s run away from every fight he’s been in," Neal said. "There’s no way he would just chase two officers down or run at them with guns pointed."

Neal says the family doesn't know what to do next.

"Sherri, his stepmother, is beside herself and his older sister Wowie; they were born like 14 months apart. They were very very very close. They live together," Neal said. "So he’s walking down the road in the middle of the early morning, pulled him over and shoot him, and I think it was murder."