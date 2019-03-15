Hundreds gather in Konawa to say goodbye as 12-year-old laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KONAWA, Okla. - It's been one week since the deadly bus crash in Konawa.

On Friday, Rhindi Isaacs' funeral was held at the Konawa Performing Arts Center where hundreds of people came to remember a daughter, a teammate, and a Tiger.

Emotions ran high as 12-year-old Rhindi Isaacs was laid to her final resting place.

“There were opportunities this week to help with this closure and to help with moving on in this journey," said Konawa Superintendent Cory Ellis.

On March 8, Rhindi was killed when a SUV crashed in the softball team's bus on Highway 377 causing both to catch fire.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle, John Tallbear and Shari Moore, also died.

“She’s innocent," said Konawa resident Wesley Yargee. "It didn’t have to happened that way.”

The orange and white stripes of the Konawa Tigers turned purple as people filled the Performing Arts Center for Isaacs' funeral in honor of Rhindi's favorite color.

“The message at today’s service was love and peace," said Ellis.

Konawa is still trying to find peace, as the news from the small town has reached millions across the country.

“It’s a sad day," said Konawa resident Kevin Moore. "And it makes it worse that it’s a small town because everyone here is like family."

After a week of crisis training and therapy, the school district says in order to remain "Konawa Strong" they're taking things one day at a time.

“It was a calm spirit in there and a peaceful spirit today," said Ellis. "Now it’s a step forward to the future where we will probably have to lean on each other again.”

The Konawa Junior High softball team has decided to continue with the rest of the season, but all of the games will be played on their home field.