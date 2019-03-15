Lilly Singh is joining the late night boys’ club

(CNN) — YouTube star Lilly Singh is ready to take on the mostly male world of late night TV.

Singh will debut a new late night show in September called “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” NBC announced Thursday. Samantha Bee and Busy Philipps both host their own late night shows, but Singh will be the only woman to host a show on one of the big four networks.

The Indian-Canadian entertainer will take over for Carson Daly, who stepped away from “Last Call with Carson Daly,” his 1:30 a.m. late night series, last month. Singh’s show will air at 1:35 a.m. and will be a half-hour program with guests, comedy sketches and segments. NBC did not announce the exact date of the debut yet.

“An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late night show? Now that is a dream come true,” Singh said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild.”

The comedienne appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” Thursday to talk about her new role at NBC.

“Ya girl is getting her own NBC late night show,” Singh said on the telecast. “And to clarify, it’s not Jimmy’s slot.”

NBC’s “Late Night” host Seth Meyers also made an appearance on “The Tonight Show” clutching glasses of champagne to welcome Singh to the club.

Fallon then had the three take a “cheesy family photo” since they are all now part of the NBC late night family.

Singh has more than 14 million subscribers on her YouTube channel where she goes by the pseudonym “IISuperwomanII.” She’s also appeared in films such as “Bad Moms” and the HBO movie “Fahrenheit 451.”

Singh wrote the New York Times bestselling book, “How to Be a Bawse: A Guide To Conquering Life.”