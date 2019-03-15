× Major County Sheriff’s Office arrests ‘known sex offender’ on child sex crimes

MAJOR CO., Okla. – Major County Sheriff’s Office authorities say they arrested ‘a known sex offender’ Thursday on Child Sexual Abuse and Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Minor.

Deputies initiated an investigation into Jason Paul Pierce, 40, after they received a report of child sexual abuse.

After conducting multiple interviews, Pierce was booked into the Major County Jail on one count of Child Sexual Abuse, and one count of Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Minor.

Pierce is currently being held in jail on a $250,000 bond.