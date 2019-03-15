Major phase of ongoing construction project on I-235 in Oklahoma City to begin soon

OKLAHOM CITY – A major phase of the ongoing construction project at the state’s largest interstate work zone will begin later this month.

The two-year project, set to begin March 25, will primarily impact northbound and southbound I-235 between N. 50th St. and N. 63rd St.; however, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the interstate will remain open to two lanes of traffic in each direction the majority of the time.

“It’s probably going to be the most disruptive [phase] because we normally work from the outside of an interchange and work our way into the interchange, so this is going to be right in the heart in the interchange over I-44 on I-235 where two major interstates intersect,” Terri Angier with ODOT said. “Each of these interstates carry over about 100,000 cars a day so it’s a major, major project for us.”

In total, the project includes 11 new bridges with two flyover bridges to be built during this next phase.

“This phase is going to be $105 million, which is now the largest dollar amount in our state history but as a total we have – since 2008 – in the last decade, we’ve invested over $300 million in this interchange,” Angier said. “A huge investment but a much needed investment in this area.”

ODOT is encouraging motorists to start planning now for the following traffic impacts later in the project:

Up to four full weekend closures of I-235 to remove and hang bridge beams.

One weekend closure of I-44 for bridge beams.

Anearly two-month closure of the northbound I-235 off-ramp to N. 63rd St.

Closure of the northbound I-235 off-ramp to N. 50th St. to complete the ramp widening.

Intermittent lane closures of N. 50th St. and Santa Fe Ave. for intersection modification.

An up to two week closure of the southbound I-235/US-77 off-ramp to eastbound I-44 and the westbound I-44 on-ramp to southbound I-235 while these two clover leaf ramps are widened and improved.