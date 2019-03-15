Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing cousin in northeast Oklahoma City 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Oklahoma City after police say an altercation between relatives turned deadly.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. Friday at a home near NE 13th and Kelley.

"It's normally pretty quiet. I mean, I've never had an issue before,” Louie Fehl told News 4.

However, early Friday morning, bad blood between two cousins ended with murder on Fehl’s normally quiet street.

“I walked out to start my truck and I look down the street, and there was police tape blocking off the road,” Fehl said.

Homicide investigators spent their morning at the home where according to police, 44-year-old Lamark Williams, and his cousin got into an altercation.

"One of them supposedly shot the other one. Officers found the victim who was deceased here at the scene and they actually found the suspect around the corner on the street,” Lt. Jeff Spruill with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Police said several family members, along with the two cousins, were inside the home at the time of the altercation and called 911. They allegedly told dispatchers that the suspect has been in a “bad mood” as of recently.

"We don't exactly know what that means. So, right now we still have a lot to determine, you know, whether or not there's a mental situation going on here or if this was just some kind of disturbance that went bad,” Spruill said.

Williams was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

It’s not his first run in with the law. He’s served several prison terms for prior drug possession charges along with using a weapon while committing a felony.

"That's something that you would never wish for two family members to have to go through,” Fehl said. “I know people, families get in arguments quite a bit but that's just an awful thing to have to go through with the rest of the family hearing that.”

The victim was identified Friday afternoon as 48-year-old Warren Wand III.