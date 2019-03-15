× Man found shot in SW OKC neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA.- The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after finding a man who was found shot near the 1100 block of SW 38th street Friday evening.

Police were dispatched to the scene at about 10:09 p.m.

Officials say the man was shot twice in his right leg, but that residents in the area did not hear gunshots around the time specified.

This is an active investigation, News4 will continue to update you as more information becomes available.