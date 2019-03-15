Northeast OKC homeowner concerned over falling rocks in backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Falling rocks in a Northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood now has a mother worried for her children’s safety.

“There’s no way to really predict where it’s going to come off of or how much,” homeowner Lindsey Thompson said.

When a pile of rocks fell into Thompson`s backyard on Wednesday morning, she and her husband grew increasingly worried.

While they`ve lived in the house a few years now, she said pieces only started falling after Oklahoma Natural Gas started a project directly behind her house late last year.

“The first time it was definitely noticeable a in the way and so we just sort of cleared it off and took care of it ourselves and thought, ‘Well, maybe that was a one-time thing,’” Thompson said.

Her husband was home when the rocks fell the first time and said it sounded like an earthquake.

Thompson said the construction doesn't bother her but with two small kids and a curious dog, she's worried about one of them getting hurt if those rocks continue to fall.

“They do have the right of way there and they can do that work, but as a homeowner I feel like we have the right to safely enjoy our property and not worry that it is a danger or safety risk to our children,” Thompson said.

She says on Wednesday, ONG offered to clean up the rocks, but the next day, recanted and told her to file a claim.

ONG sent us a statement saying, “Oklahoma Natural Gas has been installing a new line in this area as part of our system integrity enhancement program. During the beginning stages of our work we were contacted by this customer. We can confirm we have had several conversations with this customer over the past few months regarding the sand stone wall at the back of her property. When we realized the concerns this customer had about this project, we suggested she submit a claim so our experts can investigate further and come to a resolution. We are waiting to receive that claim.”

“All I know is they started the work, it started to crumble. We have a problem. So, I would like just something to be done where we don`t have to worry,” Thompson said.

The family has now since filed a claim with Oklahoma Natural Gas.

They said they’ve now looked in to putting up a concrete wall, but it would cost thousands of dollars.