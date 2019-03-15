Oklahoma City Thunder, Love’s announce expansion of partnership to include logo on jerseys 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores have announced a multi-year expansion of their partnership to include the placement of the Love’s heart logo on the Thunder jersey for all games.

According to the Oklahoma City Thunder, “the partnership builds upon existing initiatives, including the naming rights of Love’s Loud City and Love’s Kiss Cam, and includes new elements that reach beyond the court to support Thunder and Love’s business and community programs.”

Love’s, a privately held and family-owned company that started in Oklahoma in 1964, has been a partner of the Thunder since 2008.

“The Love family and organization represent all that is truly good in Oklahoma,” said Oklahoma City Thunder Chairman Clay Bennett. “The Thunder is honored to expand our long-standing relationship with them to now include representation on our jersey. It’s a significant alignment of two organizations that share a deep and meaningful commitment to our community and the people we serve.”