Oklahoma City Thunder, Love’s announce expansion of partnership to include logo on jerseys 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores have announced a multi-year expansion of their partnership to include the placement of the Love’s heart logo on the Thunder jersey for all games.
According to the Oklahoma City Thunder, “the partnership builds upon existing initiatives, including the naming rights of Love’s Loud City and Love’s Kiss Cam, and includes new elements that reach beyond the court to support Thunder and Love’s business and community programs.”
Photo Gallery
Love’s, a privately held and family-owned company that started in Oklahoma in 1964, has been a partner of the Thunder since 2008.
“The Love family and organization represent all that is truly good in Oklahoma,” said Oklahoma City Thunder Chairman Clay Bennett. “The Thunder is honored to expand our long-standing relationship with them to now include representation on our jersey. It’s a significant alignment of two organizations that share a deep and meaningful commitment to our community and the people we serve.”
“As we continue to grow our network of travel stops along our nation’s highways, expanding the Love’s partnership with the Oklahoma City Thunder in this way helps elevate our brand to an even broader audience,” said Love’s Founder and Executive Chairman Tom Love. “Our core values align with the Thunder’s, and we are proud to support our hometown team and extend that pride across the country.”
The Love’s Echo Heart will makes its debut on Thunder jerseys on Saturday, March 16 as the Thunder faces the Golden State Warriors at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.