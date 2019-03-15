× Oklahoma woman sentenced to 25 years in Tecumseh officer’s death

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Okla. – Just days before the two year anniversary, an Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to 25 years for her role in the death of a Tecumseh police officer.

Brooklyn Williams, 24, has been sentenced to 25 years for second-degree murder in the death of Justin Terney on March 26, 2017.

“You got your driver’s license and registration ready?” dash cam video showed Officer Justin Terney asking Brooklyn Williams during the traffic stop.

Williams gave Officer Terney her real name, but Byron Shepard lied from the very beginning, telling Officer Terney his name is James Bishop.

When Terney pressed Shepard to be honest, Shepard ran off into a wooded area by the road.

Pottawatomie County District Attorney Richard Smothermon says Officer Terney tased Shepard as they cleared a fence in the woods.

In the video, you can hear Officer Terney say, “Central, I’ve been hit.”

“We believe Officer Terney returned fire after he was hit,” Smothermon said. Smothermon said Terney was shot twice, and Shepard was shot at least three times.

They were both rushed to nearby hospitals, but Terney died from his injuries.

Ultimately, Shepard was charged with one count of first-degree murder and the driver, Brooklyn Williams, was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Williams and Shepard both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Byron Shepard is facing the death penalty in the case. He's expected to go to trial sometime in November.