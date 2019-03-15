× Prescribed burn planned at Martin Park Nature Center in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A prescribed burn is planned at Martin Park Nature Center in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday.

The Oklahoma Forestry Services will help reduce the risk of wildfire at the park and the burn will also remove the build-up of dead grass, improve the wildlife habitat and boost the overall ecological health of the park.

“A prescribed burn is healthy maintenance for parkland like Martin Park,” said City Natural Resources Manager Scott Copelin. “Burning the dry, dead grass now in a controlled setting will turn dangerous tinder into nutrients for the soil and help prevent a disastrous accidental or natural fire.”

The burn area is the grassy meadow in the northwestern part of the park. The total burn area will be about 8 acres.

The park will remain open during the burn, but access to the burn areas will be restricted.

City firefighters and police officers will also be on scene to monitor the fire alongside Oklahoma Forestry Services.

If you have any questions about Martin Park’s prescribed burn, you can call Scott Copelin at (405)297-3737.