Suspect on the run after leading police on chase in Oklahoma City

Posted 9:30 am, March 15, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY –  A suspect is on the run after leading police on a chase in south Oklahoma City.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, officers stopped a pickup near SE 29th and Central.

When officers ran the plate, they discovered the vehicle had been stolen, and that’s when the driver took off.

The drive led police on a high-speed chase through city streets and eventually ditched the truck near SW 15th and Penn, taking off on foot.

Police brought out K-9 units and a helicopter, however, the driver was not found.

Authorities have not released any other details.

