“They encourage me. They inspire me,” Former winners of Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon training together 

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is just a little over a month away.

Hundreds of runners are training right now for the Run To Remember on Sunday, April 28.

And just like you need an exercise buddy, having friends train with you for the marathon is also a good idea.

"My training partners are some of my best friends. They encourage me. They inspire me," said Ashley Carreon, two-time Women's Half Marathon winner. "When we're in that together, we feed off each other's energy."

In fact, that's the secret behind a group of elite runners who are inspiring others both on the course and in life.

"They say they are going to meet you at 5 a.m., they will be there at 5 a.m. And so, you are only as good as the people you surround yourself with," said Kristen Radcliff, 2018 Women's Marathon winner. "Every day going into training for it, you want to challenge yourself and it's also you just want to do good for your city."

"When we put in the miles together, when we put in the days training together, knowing they are also out there on the course, they make me want to do this race even more," said Kristi Coleman, second place winner of the 2017 Women's Half Marathon.

But one thing is for sure, these women are running to remember those who lost their lives.

"And just remembering what it's all about," said Catherine Lisle, four-time Women's Marathon winner. "I think that there's nothing like it."

Click here to register for the 2019 OKC Memorial Marathon.