WASHINTON- President Trump issues first veto, overrules Congress to protect his emergency declaration for border wall funding.

Trump makes this move after a rare rebuke enabled by members of the GOP-controlled Senate voted 59-41 to approve the House measure revoking his national emergency declaration.

Breaking ranks within the President’s party were twelve Senate Republicans who joined the Democrats.

Trump declared the emergency order to get access to billions of dollars for his wall after Congress refused.

House members are expected to vote to overturn the veto, but it is not likely to succeed.

The President still faces legal challenges to his national emergency plan.