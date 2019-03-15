× Village Police investigating why county inmate signed out by department for traffic court went unescorted to hospital, runs off

THE VILLAGE, Okla. – The Village Police Department said it is investigating why a county inmate signed out by the department to appear in municipal court on years-old traffic citations was transported unescorted to the hospital, later running off into a nearby neighborhood, prompting a nearly two hour long search.

“The Police Department is currently investigating as to why the prisoner was allowed to go to the hospital unescorted and are working to ensure that this does not happen again,” said Chief Paul Kinman in a statement handed to News 4 by Kinman Friday afternoon, declining to speak to the matter on camera.

Corey Eugene Boughton, 24, who had a no bond warrant out for his arrest in relation to a 2016 Oklahoma County stolen property case, was arrested by The Village Police during a traffic stop last week. Thursday, The Village Police signed Boughton out of the Oklahoma County jail to appear in city municipal court on nearly four year old traffic citations and a failure to appear warrant.

While in custody at city hall, police said Boughton complained to officers of a medical condition and was transported by EMSA to Mercy Hospital on Oklahoma City’s far northwest side. An officer did not go along to guard Boughton.

According to Oklahoma City Police and Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials, shortly after arriving at Mercy Hospital, Boughton ran out the door, heading south into The Greens neighborhood, prompting a search involving city and county officers, as well as an aerial unit.

Boughton was captured by Oklahoma City Police shortly before 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

“In this simple case, it was they sent him to the hospital without being accompanied,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mark Opgrande. “When you check an inmate out, it’s 100 percent responsibility of that agency to do whatever they need to do with them, and then bring them back to us.”

In the hand-delivered statement by Kinman, he thanked Oklahoma City Police and the Sheriff’s Department for their quick response and getting Boughton back into custody.

Boughton is back in jail, being held without bond. Opgrande said, considering the circumstances, it’s unclear if Boughton can be charged with escape.