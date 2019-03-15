Woman uses t-shirt cannon to launch contraband over prison fence

SAYRE, Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) says a woman has been arrested after being caught launching drugs, cellphones, and other contraband over the North Fork Correctional Unit prison fence Sunday.

“Eagle-eyed COs at NFCC in Sayre saw Kerri Hickman using a T-shirt cannon Sunday to launch contraband over the medium-security prison’s fence,” said officials with ODOC.

Hickman remained jailed Friday in Beckham County on complaints of introducing contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy and drug trafficking.

“Smuggling contraband (any banned item from illegal drugs to tobacco or cellphones) into a state prison is a serious, felony offense. It puts the public, state employees, and inmates at risk.”

Jail records don’t list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

