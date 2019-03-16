Alex Trebek thanks the ‘hundreds of thousands’ of well-wishers after cancer diagnosis

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is thanking the “hundreds of thousands of people” who offered up support and rallied behind him following his cancer diagnosis.

The 78-year-old announced he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last week.

“I just wanna take a few moments to say thanks to the, believe it or not, hundreds of thousands of people who have sent in tweets, texts, emails, cards and letters wishing me well following my recent health announcement,” Trebek said in a video on the show’s YouTube channel.

He added that although he cannot reply to everyone’s individual message, he wants fans to know he reads “everything I receive.” That included a get well card from former Jeopardy! contestants.

“I am thankful for the kind words, the prayers and the advice you have offered, and I’m extremely touched by the warmth you have expressed in your comments to me,” Trebek added.

He concluded the video by saying, “I’m a lucky guy.”