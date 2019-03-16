Coleman teacher pleads guilty to sex with student

COLEMAN, Okla. (KXII) A physical education teacher at Coleman Public Schools has pleaded guilty to having sex with a student.

Cori Harris is  sentenced to one year in prison for second degree rape.

Thursday, Harris pleaded guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old male student in 2017.

The Oklahoma Department of Education said both of the 24-year-old’s teaching certifications are suspended.

They’re planning to schedule a revocation hearing soon, meaning she’d lose her license for good.

Coleman Public Schools are closed on Fridays. They didn’t return KXII‘s email or call.

After one year in prison, she’ll spend nine years after that on probation.

