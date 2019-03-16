Multiple Oklahoma fire departments respond to Choctaw structure fire

Posted 7:36 pm, March 16, 2019, by

CHOCTAW, OKLA.- The Newalla Fire Department was dispatched Saturday evening after a reported structure fire near 17800 SE 29th St. in Choctaw, Oklahoma.

Officials tell News4 that the fire started in the back of a metal home, that had been converted from a garage, before spreading to the front.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time, but Harrah Fire Department officials are calling the fire a total loss.

News4 will bring you more information as this story develops.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.