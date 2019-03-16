× Multiple Oklahoma fire departments respond to Choctaw structure fire

CHOCTAW, OKLA.- The Newalla Fire Department was dispatched Saturday evening after a reported structure fire near 17800 SE 29th St. in Choctaw, Oklahoma.

Officials tell News4 that the fire started in the back of a metal home, that had been converted from a garage, before spreading to the front.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time, but Harrah Fire Department officials are calling the fire a total loss.

