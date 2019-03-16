× NZ Herald: Here are the names and faces of those dead or missing in Christchurch shootings

CHRISTCHURCH, NZ – As the death toll rises to 50, the New Zealand Herald has issued an initial list of those who are dead or missing after the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday.

“They are fathers, mothers, grandparents, daughters and sons. They are refugees, immigrants and New-Zealand born. They are Kiwis.”

Mucad Ibrahim, 3

Mucad Ibrahim, 3, is believed to be the youngest victim of the massacre.

According to the Herald, the toddler had gone to the al Noor mosque with his father and older brother Abdi when the family were caught up in the deadly attack.

The family searched in vain for the toddler at Christchurch hospital and later posted a photograph of Mucad, smiling with Abdi, along with the caption: “Verily we belong to God and to Him we shall return. Will miss you dearly brother”.

Abdi described his little brother as “energetic, playful and liked to smile and laugh a lot”, confessing he felt nothing but “hatred” for his killer.

Abdullahi Dirie, 4

Abdulrahman Hashi, a preacher at Dar Al Hijrah Mosque in Minneapolis, says his 4-year-old nephew was among those killed.

The family had fled Somalia in the mid-1990s as refugees and resettled in New Zealand.

“You cannot imagine how I feel,” Hashi said.

“He was the youngest in the family. This is a problem of extremism. Some people think the Muslims in their country are part of that, but these are innocent people.”

Sayyad Milne, 14

Sayyad’s father, John Milne, spoke to NZ Herald through tears of his “brave little soldier”, who died at the Al Noor Mosque.

He attends every Friday.

“I’ve lost my little boy, he’s just turned 14.”

Milne’s other son usually went to the mosque but was on a school trip. His twin sister was at school when it happened.