ODOC searching for armed and dangerous fugitive out of Tulsa

Posted 2:31 pm, March 16, 2019, by

TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials are searching for a man did not return to the Tulsa Transitional Center halfway house after his shift ended at his job on Monday.

Ralph E. Jones, 59, was serving sentences out of Oklahoma County for assault and battery on a police officer, drug possession, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jones is described as black, 5′ 11″, weighing about 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

The public should consider Jones armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.