ODOC searching for armed and dangerous fugitive out of Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials are searching for a man did not return to the Tulsa Transitional Center halfway house after his shift ended at his job on Monday.

Ralph E. Jones, 59, was serving sentences out of Oklahoma County for assault and battery on a police officer, drug possession, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jones is described as black, 5′ 11″, weighing about 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

The public should consider Jones armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.