× Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice to retire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Supreme Court of Oklahoma Justice, John F. Reif has submitted a letter to Governor Kevin Stitt stating he will retire effective April 30, 2019.

Governor Stitt released the following statement honoring Justice Reif’s service:

“Justice John Reif has served the people and the State of Oklahoma as a respected jurist, with honor, distinction, and grace for over 38 years. We owe him a debt of gratitude for his consistent and faithful service. I look forward to receiving nominations for Justice Reif’s position from the Judicial Nominating Commission, and selecting the very best person to succeed him and begin serving our State as a Supreme Court Justice.”

Justice Reif was appointed to the Supreme Court in October 2007 by Governor Brad Henry.

Prior to his service on the Supreme Court, Justice Reif served 23 years on the Court of Civil Appeals. He started his judicial service in February 1981 as a special district judge for the Fourteenth Judicial District in Tulsa County.

According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Justice Reif began his legal career in 1977 with the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, where he worked in the civil division providing general legal services to the county.

Before practicing law, he provided planning and grant assistance to law enforcement agencies in the Tulsa area through the Indian Nations Council of Governments from 1974 to 1977. Reif also served as a police officer for the City of Owasso from 1973 to 1975.

Reif was born June 19, 1951, in Skiatook, Oklahoma. Reif was married for 35 years to Aylo (Brewer) Reif until her death in 2008.