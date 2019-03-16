× Superhero School aims to get kids reading

OKLAHOMA CITY – Comic book enthusiasts in NW OKC are trying to bring back the spirit of Saturday morning cartoons with Superhero School, where kids get to laugh, learn and get interested in reading.

” I get to see a bunch of superheros,” said Maddyn.

Every other Saturday morning at New World Comics, some of the greatest superheros on the planet gather together to talk to kids.

“It’s kinda like an interactive improve play,” said Buck Berlin, owner of New World Comics.

The kids love to see the superheros like Supergirl, Steel, and even villains like Bizzaro come to life.

“It’s just the costumes and how they do it.. it’s really weird and quirky..it’s hilarious,” said Lydia.

Saturday classes are free and usually focus on the world of one particular superhero.

This week: Superman.

Parents get to see the surprise and joy in the faces of their kids.

“After each of these they will say ‘I want to read about this character I didn’t know that this character ever existed where can I find more.’ It fosters this sense of wonder that translates into reading,” said Berlin.

That’s the point, to get kids off their video games and have them actually read written words.

“Yeah it’s comic books but it helps get kids reading too. I’m married to a teacher and she is one of those that [says] ‘hey, if that’s what get them started on something then who cares, it gets them going,'” said Brad Cage, OKC parent.

New World usually does every other Saturday for Superhero School but there is a special spring break edition next week. Click here for more information.