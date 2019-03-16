Warriors Rout Thunder Without Kevin Durant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With former Thunder star Kevin Durant out with a sprained ankle, the Golden State Warriors never trailed in routing the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-88 on Saturday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder shot just 32 percent from the field, fell behind by double digits after the first quarter and trailed by 18 at halftime.

OKC never really seriously threatened to come back, and trailed by as many as the final margin of 22.

Russell Westbrook was just 2-for-16 from the field and missed all seven three-point attempts, finishing with 7 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists.

Late in the second quarter, Westbrook picked up a technical foul, his 16th of the season, which means an automatic one-game suspension.

Paul George led the Thunder with 29 points and added 13 rebounds.

Stephen Curry had 33 points to lead the Warriors, making five three-pointers, while Klay Thompson added 23 points.

The 88 points was the fewest points the Thunder have scored this season, and their 22-point defeat was the largest margin of defeat for the year.

The Thunder fall to 42-28 on the season, and continue their three-game homestand, hosting Miami Monday night at 7:00 pm.