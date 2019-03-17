× Cause of SW Oklahoma City house fire under investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say the cause of a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City is under investigation.

At around 10 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to a reported house fire with people inside near SW 40th and Blackwelder.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from a single-story house. They were able to get the fire knocked down quickly.

Fire officials say the house was vacant and believe transients were using it as shelter.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Good news: The secondary search was clear. Nobody found inside! Thankfully, no firefighters injured either. All structure fires are dangerous, but vacant structures that have burned before can be even more so. Firefighters reported holes in the floor as they worked inside. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 17, 2019

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.