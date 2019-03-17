Man accused of trying to exchange meth for gun in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to exchange meth for a gun.

Tulsa police say the incident started when Omar Ramirez reached out on Facebook about where he could find a gun.

According to FOX 23, Ramirez unknowingly messaged a police officer.

Police and Ramirez continued to exchange messages and eventually agreed to meet near 21st and Garnett.

When police met with Ramirez, they say he showed up with more than 50 grams of crystal meth.

He was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on drug and gang crime complaints.