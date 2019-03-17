Oklahoma man dies after crash in Haskell County

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. – An investigation is underway following a fatal crash in Haskell County over the weekend.

It happened Sunday, just before 12:45 a.m., on State Highway 71 near Eufaula Dam.

According to a trooper’s report, 61-year-old Oran Baldwin, of Porum, Oklahoma, was driving northbound on the highway around a curve at the dam when he “lost control of the vehicle and ran off the right side of the roadway,” hitting a rock embankment.

Sadly, Baldwin was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Officials say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.