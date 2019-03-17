× Okmulgee County crash that claimed life of Edmond man under investigation

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of one Oklahoma man.

It happened Saturday, just after 2 p.m., on Indian Nation Turnpike, approximately two miles south of Henryetta.

According to a trooper’s report, a vehicle traveling northbound on the turnpike went off the road, hitting the back of a pickup that was pulling a 29-ft. travel trailer and was disabled on the shoulder of the turnpike.

Four people were in the pickup; three were not injured and a 13-year-old boy was treated and released from the hospital for a leg injury.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pickup was also treated and released from the hospital. His passenger, Alexander Mcalpin, 25, of Edmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.