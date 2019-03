× Seminole County Police ask public for help locating missing woman

SEMINOLE CO., Okla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Debbie Stanberry walked away from her residence around 1 p.m. Sunday. Stanberry is described as a white woman with long dark hair, wearing a black coat.

Police say Stanberry is in danger.

If you have any information about her whereabouts call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 257-5445.