Sooners Make NCAA Tournament Field

Posted 6:15 pm, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:22PM, March 17, 2019

Despite some worried nerves over the last few days, the Oklahoma Sooners are in the NCAA Tournament field of 68.

The Sooners (19-13, 7-11), who are an eight seed, will square off with Ole Miss (20-12, 10-8), the ninth seed, Friday in Columbia, South Carolina. The winner of the contest could face one seed Virginia.

Ole Miss makes the tournament under first year head coach Kermit Davis. Davis was the SEC coach of the year.

All-time the Sooners are 1-2 against Ole Miss.

