Stranger steps in to save two from fiery crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - A fiery car crash in Northwest Oklahoma City sent one to the hospital.

At the corner of N. 133rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, two cars collided.

Both of the drivers were trapped inside.

One man decided to step in and save both of their lives.

The Gillespie's were on their way home from a St. Patrick's Day celebration.

“It was just family day," said Hannah Gillespie.

While sitting at the stoplight at N. 133rd Street and Pennsylvania, the family saw one car run a red light and T-boned another vehicle.

“I turned around and saw that no one was moving, so I jumped out," said Donnie Gillespie.

Donnie Gillespie ran to the burning car and pulled the driver out unharmed.

But the other driver was trapped inside her car with the airbags deployed.

“I pulled the door open on the driver’s side, and then when I did that I started cutting the airbag out," said Donnie Gillespie. "She couldn't really move, so I picked her up and brought her to the curb. “

One of the drivers was sent to the hospital, but thanks to Gillespie, both are lucky to be alive.

“It’s one of those things what if that was my kid?" said Donnie Gillespie. "That’s why I always need to go and help.”

Donnie's daughter, Hannah, said she's also lucky to have a superhero as a dad.

“He’s always my hero," said Hannah Gillespie. "He might as well be somebody else’s too.”