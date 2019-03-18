21 cars up for auction after $5M pot bust

TULSA, Okla. – Dozens of high-performance vehicles seized by federal authorities after one of the largest pot busts in Tulsa history went on the auction block Monday morning.

The inventory, which includes drag, drift and track cars, were seized after the arrest of 35-year-old Tulsa County resident Kong Meng Vang in March 2018. Vang pleaded guilty in August 2018 to drug conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana and money laundering.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vang admitted to transporting 1,500 pounds of marijuana from California to sell in the Tulsa area. The marijuana was valued at $5 million.

As part of the plea agreement, Vang agreed to forfeit 21 vehicles along with seven residences, firearms and ammunition.

“Vang profited by fueling the addiction of others. He sold, literally, tons of marijuana in northeastern Oklahoma. With his illegal drug profits, he purchased and modified race cars, some of which looked like they were straight off the set of The Fast and The Furious. But, here’s the deal: drug dealers don’t get to keep the luxury items they purchased with illicit drug proceeds,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “These cars are being auctioned starting today, and the money will go to help state and local law enforcement in their drug enforcement efforts.”

The U.S. Marshals Service, along with Apple Towing, are selling the cars at an online auction starting at 10 a.m. CST Monday. It will close at 10 a.m. CST April 1.

To view auction details and all vehicles, go to the U.S. Marshals Service’s authorized auctioneer Apple Towing’s website here. Each car will have a link labeled “specification sheet,” which will provide a detailed list of equipment on each car.

Interested buyers can preview the cars in person from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. CST on March 29 at Race Communications: 805 Jet Drive, Midwest City, Oklahoma.