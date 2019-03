× 63-year-old Oklahoma man arrested for possession of child pornography

APACHE, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man has been arrested on a child pornography complaint.

OSBI officials say 63-year-old Dave Olen Carter, 63, of Apache, was taken into custody at his home in Apache on March 15.

Carter was booked into the Caddo County Jail on a complaint of possession of child pornography.

Officials did not release any other details.