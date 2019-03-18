× As winter season ends, Warmth 4 Winter still going strong

OKLAHOMA CITY – With winter winding down, News 4 is winding down our annual coat drive – but that hasn’t stopped the generous donations.

Students from Seiling Public Schools helped us put an exclamation mark on this year’s Brad Edwards’ Warmth 4 Winter program. They collected about 200 coats and made the two-hour haul from their hometown to News 4 studios.

“It’s been really great, and it’s helped me improve as a person,” one student said.

“I almost didn’t expect people to be so generous and, whenever we tell people what we were doing, they automatically, like boom, they just want to help,” classmate Elizabeth Schneider said.

Seiling High’s Beta Club and its long-time sponsor, Helen Sander, spearheaded the coat drive, a 10-year tradition that keeps growing.

“The community has been so used to it every year that they start bringing the coats before we ever put an ad in the paper,” she told News 4.

The generous students are learning a valuable lesson about life, while teaching all of us a thing or two about service the greater good.