Assistant fire chief for Oklahoma U.S. Army plant busted allegedly going after 13-year-old for sex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. - An assistant fire chief for an Oklahoma U.S. Army plant has been arrested Monday for allegedly pursuing sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Deputies said Keith McVickers, 44, was captured in an undercover sex sting operation. It began March 6 on the internet.

"I was contacted by Mr. McVicker via email," said Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Aaron Swayze.

Swayze was pretending to be a father offering his 13-year-old daughter for sex.

"It was all for sexual pleasure," he said.

The plan was for McVickers to have sex with the girl while her father watched. It's a scenario he said disturbingly isn't unusual.

"I know several other officers who have dealt with stuff like this quite regularly," Swayze said.

Monday morning, McVickers drove to Braum's in Henryetta where deputies said he thought he was going to be meeting the man and his daughter. He went prepared with three Trogan Magnum condoms.

But, a handshake with Swayze ended with McVickers in handcuffs. That's when deputies discovered he was the assistant fire chief at the U.S. Army Ammunition Plant in McAlester.

"With his position, the easy access he has to children, it's disturbing," Swayze said. "He's a fireman. What kid doesn't like firemen?"

Now, investigators are working to discover any actual victims McVickers may have. They're also considering the possibility of victims at his permanent home in Clarksville, Tennessee.

"People that are willing to go to this extent to travel somewhere to meet a child, this isn't going to be their first victim," Swayze said.

News 4 reached out to the ammunition plant for comment, but no one has gotten back.

McVickers was arrested for allegedly proposing to commit a lewd act with a child.