Barbie’s “Be Anything” tour, Darci Lynne stop in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Barbie brought her 60th Anniversary "Be Anything" tour to Oklahoma City over the weekend, and Oklahoma's own Darci Lynne was there to help her celebrate!

The tour, which stopped at Walmart, aims at inspiring young women and showing them that they can be anything they want.

Oklahoma's own Darci Lynne made an appearance. Darci is America’s Got Talent Season 12 winner, and also placed second on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” competition last month.

"I love what they're doing with this. Just inspiring girls, and I'm glad I can be a part of that," Darci told News 4. "It's really cool to be able to inspire girls and even boys!"

During the event, those who attended got a chance to meet Darci and were able to check out the different careers Barbie has held over the past 60 years.