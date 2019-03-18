Building used for metro church destroyed after fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – An early morning fire on Monday destroyed a building used for India Pentecostal Church of God gatherings and events.

“It’s all gone,” Roy Vergis, the owner of a building used for events for his church, said.

Vergis, a member of India Pentecostal Church of God, told News 4 Monday morning regarding a fire at a building his church uses for church gatherings.

“First thing we check is if insurance is still active or not, you know,” Vergis said. “Insurance is still active. So, we text the insurance agent, something happened here.”

Fire crews told Vergis they think the fire started in the attic and quickly spread throughout the house.

Neighbors woke up to the early morning chaos.

“I didn’t know what was going on. I had no idea,” Karin Lange told News 4. “I had to come outside to see what was going on because all of these lights. I couldn’t see anything else.”

“When we arrived, we had flames in the roof and the attic area. We immediately laid a supply line down, got water on the fire,” Major Daniel Orr with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said.

Orr said the house is a total loss.

“It looks like it probably had to total it. I don’t think we can do anything repairable,” Vergis said.

Vergis told News 4 he bought the property for the church to have some extra space. It was once used for Sunday School.

“We use for church activities. We had lunch yesterday together here,” Vergis said.

The building may be destroyed, however, untouched by the flames, is something very near and dear to Vergis and his wife.

“Some valuable pictures. The kids, my kids are in their 30s now but the pictures, from birth to whenever we moved,” Vergis said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.